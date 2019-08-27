Civil rights lawyer appealing upheld measles vaccination exemption law

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court Judge upheld a state a law that ended religious exemptions from vaccinations to attend schools and now a civil rights lawyer representing parents opposed to vaccines for their children is saying he will appeal.

The state legislature repealed the religious exemption in June because of the nation’s worse measles outbreak in decades. Families who previously held those exemptions sued because they felt it was unconstitutional and violated the rights of religious expressions.

A judge denied an injunction against the law, saying, “The right to practice religion does not include liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease.”