Citywide car parade to be held in June for Troy graduates

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A citywide car parade is planned for June 6 at 11 a.m. for Troy graduates of all levels. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello & Former Council Member Deb Garrett announced the event on Thursday.

The Troy City Council recently unanimously passed legislation declaring June as Troy Graduate’s Month. They decided to honor graduates because the ongoing pandemic has caused ceremonies to be postponed or be held virtually.

Troy Fire and Police vehicles will be leading the parade through the communities of the Collar City. Troy Superintendent John Carmello, Troy School Board Members, Lansingburgh Superintendent Antonio Abitabile, Lansingburgh Board Members, teachers, parents, other Troy schools, and Troy organizations will be part of the parade.

The car parade route will begin at Sacred Heart Church on the Pawling Avenue side of the church and proceed to Spring Avenue. Proceed down Spring Avenue to Hill Street. Proceed North on Hill Street to Ferry Street. Proceed on Ferry Street to Congress Street East to 15th St. Proceed North on 15th Street to Hoosick Street. Proceed West on Hoosick Street to 6th Avenue. Proceed North on 6th Avenue to 5th Avenue continuing North all the way through the Lansingburgh to 125th Street where the Troy Graduates Car Parade will finish.

