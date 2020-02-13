City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica glacier

European Space Agency

(CNN) — A massive iceberg has broken off the edge of Antarctica.

Satellite imagery from the European Space Agency shows a 116 square mile iceberg broke off the Pine Island glacier.

That is about the size of the city of Atlanta, or the entire country of Malta!

The new iceberg quickly fragmented.

It is still problematic because icebergs are calving from glaciers faster than the ice sheets can replenish themselves.

We are seeing the greatest rate of calving than has ever been observed in west Antarctica.

When that ice breaks off and melts it can raise ocean levels.

According to NASA, the region holds enough ice to raise global sea levels by four feet.