City of Watervliet to receive new $270,000 sanitation vehicle donated by Twin Bridges

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced the City of Watervliet will take delivery of a new sanitation vehicle donated by Twin Bridges on Tuesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. according to President and CEO, Scott Earl.

Earl, who was raised in Watervliet and is a graduate of Watervliet High School, has reportedly pledged to donate and present a new vehicle to the City of Watervliet on June 2nd. The donation to the city is reportedly valued at $270,000 and the keys will be turned over to Mayor Charles Patricelli after delivery.

“This is an amazing donation and opportunity for the City, I would never have imagined such generosity would make its way to us. It is such a donation that helps during a time of uncertainty.” stated Mayor Patricelli.

Mr. Earl said “In a time when we’re all coming together under a common cause, Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling is honored to take part. It’s not just about our customers, it’s about doing the right thing for our communities. Helping to provide local necessary resources allows us to move forward in our mission to continually service our neighbors.”

Mayor Patricelli also stated that “This is a silver lining for the City to move forward as we begin to recover from of the COIVD-19 crisis. We are looking for ways to work with the business community to help rejuvenate our local economy as well as get back to a level of normalcy. Once again, I want to Thank Mr. Earl and Twin Bridges for his generosity and commitment to the City of Watervliet.”

