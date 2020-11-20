City of Watervliet to close to public starting November 23 following State of Emergency

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Charles Patricelli and the City Council of the City of Watervliet made the decision to close City Hall to the public for five days effective November 23 at 8:00 a.m. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic causing the town to go into a State of Emergency. The State of Emergency will last for 30 days, according to the mayor.

Normal City Hall services (Administrative, Building Department, City Clerk and Finance Departments) will not be accessible to the public for in-person business. Any such services will be available via phone, email or by appointment only.

