City of Watervliet holding 39th Annual Arsenal City Run

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Watervliet will hold its 39th Arsenal City Run on Sunday. The 5K race will start at 10 a.m. The run returns after a one-year-hiatus due to the pandemic.

Runners can registration the morning of the race for a $20 fee and the event will also feature a 9:30 a.m. Kids Fun Run in which registration is not required and there is no fee to compete in the race.

“Last year we were forced to skip the race because of circumstances that were beyond our control, but we didn’t stop preparing for this year,” Mayor Patricelli said. “The hiatus allowed us more time to focus on the 2021 race. This is a great event for everyone, even if you choose not to run, because it draws the community together and shows we have a great city for those who come out of town to participate in the event.”

The race will start and finish in front of Watervliet City Hall, located at 15th Street and Broadway. The race will be run on Broadway, continue just past the city, and return along Broadway, organizers say.

“This year’s Arsenal City Run is possible because of a group of dedicated city residents, headed up by Chris Chartrand, Assistant to the Mayor,” Patricelli said. “The number of volunteers that have offered their help has been overwhelming. Manning water stations, traffic control at intersections, cutting up oranges and working to assist the runners in registrations are some of the positions that are needed to help coordinate this race. I want to thank all the volunteers and the supporters of the race who have donated to help defray the expenses.”

Race activities will include:

Food

Refreshments

Balloon sculptures

Live music

New York State Troopers will be present to demonstrate the need to wear seatbelts

The Albany County Sheriff’s K-9 unit will be present.

“Our city restaurants will be open to showcase their delicious cuisine for those who choose to hang out in Watervliet and enjoy an incredible meal.” Patricelli said. New this year, runners will be given souvenir cups. Runners can present their cups, along with their bibs, to Black Bear Inn, Arsenal City Tavern and Patrick’s Pub and receive a free domestic draft beer at any time on Sunday.