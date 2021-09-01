City of Watervliet develops 5 year road paving plan

Road work

Road work (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

WATERVILET, N.Y (NEWS10) – The City of Watervliet has developed a five-year paving plan to better assess the city roads. The system will rate the roads to see which need to be repaved first.

“This is the first time the City of Watervliet will have such a plan,” City of Watervliet Mayor
Charles Patricelli said. “Previously, the city would hazardously pick streets that it thought were
the worst. There was no plan for future repairs or complete repaving.”

The system will rate city roads with a 1 through 5 rating system. Roads lowest in need will be rated 1 and those highest in need will be rated 5. City officials say this will help them determine paving needs, road-mile length and quantities needed for repairs.

City of Watervliet General Manager Joe LaCivita said he is in the process of developing a
layer to the city’s mapping system.

“This will allow the city to identify problem areas, know the timing of prior work performed and
how to proceed forward with repairs based on condition,” LaCivita said.

There will be a presentation of the 5 year plan on September 2 at 7 p.m during the Watervliet City Council meeting.

