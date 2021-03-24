City of Troy to host collection event for tires, electronics, and paper shredding

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the city will host a collection event for Troy residents to get rid of tires, electronics, and paper shredding. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Troy Resource Management Facility located across from the Rensselaer County Jail.

“Recycling electronic waste and other non-biodegradable items not only helps protect our environmental, it also reduce costs for solid waste management by diverting these items from local landfills. I encourage residents to sign up for this valuable program to help keep Troy clean and green,” said Mayor Madden.

Registration is required to participate in the event, and is limited to Troy Residents only.

Registration is first-come, first served. Those participating will reportedly be assigned a drop-off time to reduce traffic at the site. Participants will also be required to show proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill) during the drop-off. There will be a disposal fee for tires:

Bicycle: $1 / tire

Passenger vehicle: $5 / tire

Other (size dependent): $50 – $100

Residents without internet access can call Renee Panetta, the City Recycling Coordinator, at (518) 279-7171.