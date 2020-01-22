City of Troy to hold two public meetings on waterfront issues

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Troy will hold the first of two public meetings to present information on two potential issues at the city’s waterfront.

At the meetings, city officials will layout information on potential waterfront access and gateway improvements. The improvements come from the city’s “Comprehensive Plan”. There will be opportunities for the public to give feedback and make recommendations.

The four areas included in this plan are Riverfront Park, the Green Island Bridge Gateway, the Riverfront Trail (from Hutton to Vanderheyden) and the Lansingburgh Waterfront between 123rd to 126th streets.

The meetings are scheduled for January 22, at 6:00 p.m. in Revolution Hall, on 425 River Street. The focus of the meeting is the downtown Troy area. The second meeting is scheduled for January 28, at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans of Lansingburgh, on 777 1st Avenue. The focus of that meeting is Lansingburgh.

Funding for this project comes in part through a Local Waterfront Revitalization Grant from the New York State Department of State and the Troy Redevelopment Foundation.