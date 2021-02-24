City of Troy to declare March women’s history month

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council announced that at they will soon pass a resolution declaring the month of March as Women’s History Month. The resolution will be passed at a Troy City Council meeting during the first week of March.

In a prepared statement Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said:

“The Troy City Council acknowledges and celebrates women of every economic, ethnic and religious background have made significant contributions… We need to continue encouraging all women to develop fully in all areas of life, and we should not only celebrate these important ladies in March but all year round.” Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello

Kathy Sheehan from the Rensselaer County Historical Society, will also speak at the Council meeting to reflect on women’s history and impact in Troy.