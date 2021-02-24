City of Troy to declare March women’s history month

News
Posted: / Updated:
city of troy

(City of Troy Twitter account)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council announced that at they will soon pass a resolution declaring the month of March as Women’s History Month. The resolution will be passed at a Troy City Council meeting during the first week of March.

In a prepared statement Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said:

“The Troy City Council acknowledges and celebrates women of every economic, ethnic and religious background have made significant contributions… We need to continue encouraging all women to develop fully in all areas of life, and we should not only celebrate these important ladies in March but all year round.”

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello

Kathy Sheehan from the Rensselaer County Historical Society, will also speak at the Council meeting to reflect on women’s history and impact in Troy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report