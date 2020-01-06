City of Troy to celebrate “Enjoy Troy Day”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is invited to head to Troy Monday to celebrate the 231st anniversary of the naming of the city.

It’s known as Enjoy Troy Day, it was first created in 2015 and to celebrate all you need to do is get out to the Collar City and enjoy Troy.

A party was held Sunday afternoon at the local bar, Footsy Magoos in downtown Troy. The party was organized by The Enjoy Troy Co., a group known for creating the holiday unique to the city.

The naming of the city dates back to a cold January 5, 1789 evening where a group of citizens met at a local tavern to name the city after its origin, Troy the city of ancient Greek chronicles.

Below is a story by Troy native Duncan Crary that tells the tale of the naming of the Collar City:

MODERN MYTH OF TROY

A Small American City