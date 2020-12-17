City of Troy, residents react to winter storm aftermath

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy issuing a state of emergency and snow emergency Thursday in response to the winter storm. As the city gets to work on snow removal, Troy residents are reacting to the winter storm aftermath.
“People are in a good mood actually it’s been a long time since we’ve seen snow. I’ve been in Troy about 16 years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen this much snow in one shot. It’s kind of exciting for people!,” said Vic Christopher, the owner of Little Pecks.
The city suspending non-essential vehicle travel and asking residents to relocate vehicles off city streets to assist with snow removal efforts.
For some the overnight delivery from Mother Nature is a welcome gift and for others, it’s a different story.
“I wish this never would have happened,” said one resident.
Meanwhile, the Troy City School District closed on Thursday with no remote learning, allowing students to enjoy a Snow Day.
On Thursday at 8 p.m., the snow emergency goes into effect. Normal parking rules and regulations will be temporarily suspended on designated Snow Emergency streets only.
Beginning 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, all vehicles must be parked on the EVEN-numbered side of designated Snow Emergency streets for 24 hours.
Beginning 8:00 p.m. on Friday, all vehicles must be parked on the ODD-numbered side of designated Snow Emergency streets for the next 24 hours.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases