City of Troy, residents react to winter storm aftermath

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy issuing a state of emergency and snow emergency Thursday in response to the winter storm. As the city gets to work on snow removal, Troy residents are reacting to the winter storm aftermath.

“People are in a good mood actually it’s been a long time since we’ve seen snow. I’ve been in Troy about 16 years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen this much snow in one shot. It’s kind of exciting for people!,” said Vic Christopher, the owner of Little Pecks.

The city suspending non-essential vehicle travel and asking residents to relocate vehicles off city streets to assist with snow removal efforts.

For some the overnight delivery from Mother Nature is a welcome gift and for others, it’s a different story.

“I wish this never would have happened,” said one resident.

#Troy residents waking up to snow, snow, & more snow! ❄️ Many of them – including @MayorMadden – saying they were surprised by the amount they received. More from the city & how residents are reacting coming up at noon @WTEN/ https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT pic.twitter.com/VKDKxzPZPz — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Troy City School District closed on Thursday with no remote learning, allowing students to enjoy a Snow Day.

The Troy City School District will be closed on Thursday, December 17, due to inclement weather. No remote learning. #troyny pic.twitter.com/REnls34pos — Troy City Schools (@TCSD) December 17, 2020

On Thursday at 8 p.m., the snow emergency goes into effect. Normal parking rules and regulations will be temporarily suspended on designated Snow Emergency streets only.

Beginning 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, all vehicles must be parked on the EVEN -numbered side of designated Snow Emergency streets for 24 hours.