TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City of Troy officials announced an updated collection schedule for garbage and recycling during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Municipal garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Friday, Dec. 25 will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 24. Collection scheduled for Friday, Jan. 1, will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Residents who receive municipal collection on Friday should place their garbage and recycling out Wednesday evening for Thursday collection.
Mayor Madden reminds residents and property owners to keep sidewalks adjacent to their property free of obstacles when placing garbage and recycling bins out for collection. Cooperation and assistance from the public will help keep our community accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
For more information, contact the City of Troy Department of Public Works dispatcher at (518) 270-4579.
LATEST STORIES
- Troy Police investigating shooting on 9th St.
- Town of Greenport imposes boil water advisory
- City of Troy releases updated garbage, recycling collection schedule ahead of holidays
- Congress approves $900B COVID-19 relief bill, sending to Trump
- Schenectady commissioner blames low wages and morale for unplowed streets