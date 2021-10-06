City of Troy receives $88k grant for composting pilot program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Patrick Madden Wednesday announced the City of Troy has been awarded an $88,425 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Conservation Service’s Community and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) Project initiative to help launch a residential food scrap collection and composting pilot program scheduled to launch later this fall.

“Using food scraps to create compost supports efforts to promote sustainability and urban agriculture here in Troy. We are excited to collaborate with the USDA, FoodScraps360, and the Town of Bethlehem on this wonderful opportunity to increase residents’ access to composting,” said Mayor Madden. “This is a small, but important step toward building a greener, more sustainable future for our community, and I encourage interested Troy residents to sign up today. Your participation and feedback will help create a longer-lasting, sustainable model to keep food scraps out of local landfills and reduce costs for local taxpayers.”

The pilot program consists of the following:

The City of Troy’s proposal, “From the Ground Up: An Environmental Stewardship Initiative,” aims to make composting and food scrap separation accessible for Troy residents in collaboration and partnership with local business FoodScraps360 and the Town of Bethlehem.

The project will engage residents through education and outreach efforts to achieve successful food waste reduction and recovery by addressing the components of the Sustainability Venn Diagram: Community, Environment, and Economy.

The pilot program will last for two years.

There is no cost for Troy residents to participate.

Pilot participants will have their food scraps picked up via curbside-service.

Residents participating in the program will be expected to participate for the two-year duration of the program.

All materials necessary to participate in the program—including a 5-gallon lidded bucket, countertop food scrap pail, compostable bags, and a list of accepted items—will be provided.

Only Troy residents with a valid Troy address can participate and P.O. boxes cannot be used to sign-up. The City says additional participants will be available for each phase and commercial entities are not allowed to participate in the program.

Any questions regarding the “From the Ground Up” composting program can be directed to the City Recycling Coordinator, Renee Panetta, and City Recycling Specialist, Naomi Pitkin, via email at recycling@troyny.gov, or (518) 279-7313.

Troy residents can learn more and sign-up to participate on the City’s website.