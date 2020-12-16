City of Troy Mayor, Patrick Madden, issues announcement ahead of snowstorm

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City of Troy Mayor, Patrick Madden, has issued the following update in anticipation of the upcoming snowstorm set to arrive in the Capital Region Wednesday night.

“Keeping roadways open and passable is essential during periods of heavy snowfall. Necessary preparations are being made to keep roads clear of snow and ice to allow residents and families to travel safely to their destinations and ensure emergency vehicles and personnel can quickly respond to calls for assistance. We ask all Trojans to take appropriate precautions, limit travel when possible, and give City plow vehicles room to clear snow from streets throughout the storm,” said Mayor Madden.

The City Department of Public Works and Public Utilities crews are reportedly coordinating on snow preparation efforts ahead of the storm. City officials say approximately 30 vehicles will be deployed dedicated to snow plowing and cleanup to keep Troy’s approximately 150 miles of roads and alleyways clear. Sufficient supply of road salt is available to treat streets ahead of the storm.

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles into driveways, where available, or City-owned off-street lots and garages to help keep roadways clear for plow vehicles to operate. Free overnight parking is also available at City-owned lots and garages. For a map of available public parking options, click here.

Snow Emergency Plan

Additionally, Mayor Madden is reminding Troy residents, families and businesses to review the city’s Snow Emergency rules and procedures.

“In the case of significant snowfall, the City may declare a snow emergency to clear roads after a major storm. Full cooperation from the public is critical to ensure our streets remain open and passable,” added Mayor Madden. “We can all do our part to help City crews quickly and efficiently clear roadways by reviewing the necessary Snow Emergency rules and procedures.”

A snow emergency has not been declared at this time. Snow emergencies are declared at the discretion of the Mayor approximately eight hours before the measure goes into effect.

In the event a snow emergency is announced, information will be posted on the city’s website and social media pages.

An emergency will reportedly begin at either 8:00 a.m. or 8:00 p.m. and last 48 hours. However, if conditions warrant, an emergency may be extended an additional 48 hours with the odd/even parking restrictions starting over.

The City’s Snow Emergency procedures, including parking restrictions, garbage collection changes, and available public parking, is available here.

Neighborhood Safety Tips

Mayor Madden encourages Troy residents to lend a hand during the storm. The City has issued the following reminders to Collar City residents to assist with snow removal efforts in neighborhoods across the community: