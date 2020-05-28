City of Troy launches campaign to encourage residents to wear a mask

Video Updates from Officials

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Patrick Madden announced the launch of a local campaign to remind Troy residents to wear a face mask in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the safe reopening of Troy and the Capital Region.

The citywide effort reportedly features Troy business owners, local officials, neighborhood leaders, and Troy families wearing masks and giving a message to encourage others to follow health protocols for face coverings and social distancing.

Mayor Madden said, “The simple act of wearing a mask can save lives. By following protocols issued by public health experts, we can help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe, responsible reopening for small businesses, industries, and local governments. It’s our collective responsibility to wear a mask when in public; let’s work together to protect community health, support our medical workers, and keep our local businesses open.”

Residents are encouraged to share a photo of themselves wearing a face mask on social media using #WearAMaskNY #TroyNY and tagging @TroyCityHall on Twitter and Instagram. Photos can also be emailed to mask@troyny.gov with a brief, single sentence explaining why they wear a mask.

The local campaign follows New York State’s #WearAMaskNY PSA contest to remind New Yorkers to wear a mask to protect public health.

