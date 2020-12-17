City of Troy declares snow emergency, state of emergency

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden has declared a State of Emergency in the City of Troy, New York, effective 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Non-essential vehicle travel is suspended. Residents are asked to relocate vehicles off City streets to assist with snow removal efforts.
Municipal garbage and recycling collection has been suspended for Thursday, Dec. 17.
City officials have also issued a Snow Emergency that will begin Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Normal parking rules and regulations will be temporarily suspended on designated Snow Emergency streets only.
Beginning 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, all vehicles must be parked on the even-numbered side of designated Snow Emergency streets for 24 hours.
Beginning 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, all vehicles must be parked on the odd-numbered side of designated Snow Emergency streets for the next 24 hours.
If your vehicle is parked in violation of these guidelines, you will receive a parking ticket and your vehicle will be towed, both at the owner’s expense. Visit the City’s Snow Emergency rules and procedures for more information.
Additional snow removal operations may be scheduled as conditions warrant. If necessary, an emergency may be extended an additional 48 hours with the odd/even parking restrictions starting over.
Snow Emergency Contact Information
- For Snow Emergency information, call (518) 274-8769 for pre-recorded messages, visit www.troyny.gov or the City’s social media channels – Facebook / Twitter
- To locate a towed vehicle, please call the Troy Police Department non-emergency line at (518) 270-4421
- For information on specific streets or vehicle impound locations, call the DPW dispatcher at (518) 270-4579
- During an emergency, please dial 9-1-1
- For additional questions regarding the City’s Snow Emergency program, please review the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page on the City website.
- To report power outages or to determine status of service restoration, please contact National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or report it online.
Overnight and Off-Street Parking
During a snow emergency, residents are encouraged to use public parking lots in their neighborhood. Vehicles can be parked overnight only (5 p.m. – 8 a.m.) at the following locations:
- Y Lot (1st Street)
- 5th Avenue Parking Garage
- State Street Parking Garage
- 5th Avenue & Congress Street Lot
- Front Street Lot
- Green Island Lot
Permitted vehicles can utilize these lots during normal daytime hours of operation.
24 hour parking is available at the following locations during a Snow Emergency:
- Little Italy Market Lot
- 4th and Ferry Street Lot
- Knickerbacker Ice Facility lot
- Frear Park Golf Course lot
For a map and locations of available parking lots and garages available during a Snow Emergency, please visit www.troyny.gov/snow-emergency
Downtown Parking
During a Snow Emergency, parking restrictions in the Central Business District (Federal Street to Ferry Street and Front Street to 7th Avenue) will remain in effect as currently posted unless otherwise notified. Additional parking restrictions may be posted for snow removal operations. Please observe all posted restrictions when parking your vehicle.
Residents currently utilizing surface parking lots are asked to relocate their vehicles to the 5th Avenue Parking Garage or State Street Parking Garage. This will allow the City to clear surface lots for Snow Emergency use.
Designated Snow Emergency Streets
The City’s designated Snow Emergency streets include:
- the Boulevards (101st to 125th)
- 103rd (River Street to 8th Avenue)
- 108th Street
- 112th Street
- 116th Street
- 15th Street
- 1st Street
- 2nd Avenue
- 2nd Street
- 3rd Street
- 4th Street
- 5th Avenue (101st to 125th)
- 8th Street
- Brunswick Road
- Burdett Avenue
- Campbell Avenue
- Collins Avenue
- Congress Street
- Desson Avenue
- Division Street
- Ferry Street
- Hoosick Street
- Lansing Avenue
- Liberty Street
- North Lake Avenue
- Oakwood Avenue
- Pawling Avenue
- Pinewoods Avenue
- River Street
- South Lake Avenue
- Spring Avenue
- Stow Avenue
- Tibbits Avenue (upper and lower)
- Walker Avenue
- Washington Street
- Winter Street
Street Numbers
Some roads in Troy have odd- and even-numbered properties on both sides of the street. Temporary signage will be posted on these streets to designate where vehicles can park.
