City of Troy declares snow emergency, state of emergency

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden has declared a State of Emergency in the City of Troy, New York, effective 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Non-essential vehicle travel is suspended. Residents are asked to relocate vehicles off City streets to assist with snow removal efforts.

Municipal garbage and recycling collection has been suspended for Thursday, Dec. 17.

City officials have also issued a Snow Emergency that will begin Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Normal parking rules and regulations will be temporarily suspended on designated Snow Emergency streets only.

Beginning 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, all vehicles must be parked on the even-numbered side of designated Snow Emergency streets for 24 hours.

Beginning 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, all vehicles must be parked on the odd-numbered side of designated Snow Emergency streets for the next 24 hours.

If your vehicle is parked in violation of these guidelines, you will receive a parking ticket and your vehicle will be towed, both at the owner’s expense. Visit the City’s Snow Emergency rules and procedures for more information.

Additional snow removal operations may be scheduled as conditions warrant. If necessary, an emergency may be extended an additional 48 hours with the odd/even parking restrictions starting over.

Snow Emergency Contact Information

For Snow Emergency information, call (518) 274-8769 for pre-recorded messages, visit www.troyny.gov or the City’s social media channels – Facebook / Twitter

To locate a towed vehicle, please call the Troy Police Department non-emergency line at (518) 270-4421

For information on specific streets or vehicle impound locations, call the DPW dispatcher at (518) 270-4579

During an emergency, please dial 9-1-1

For additional questions regarding the City’s Snow Emergency program, please review the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page on the City website.

To report power outages or to determine status of service restoration, please contact National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or report it online.

Overnight and Off-Street Parking

During a snow emergency, residents are encouraged to use public parking lots in their neighborhood. Vehicles can be parked overnight only (5 p.m. – 8 a.m.) at the following locations:

Y Lot (1st Street)

5th Avenue Parking Garage

State Street Parking Garage

5th Avenue & Congress Street Lot

Front Street Lot

Green Island Lot

Permitted vehicles can utilize these lots during normal daytime hours of operation.

24 hour parking is available at the following locations during a Snow Emergency:

Little Italy Market Lot

4th and Ferry Street Lot

Knickerbacker Ice Facility lot

Frear Park Golf Course lot

For a map and locations of available parking lots and garages available during a Snow Emergency, please visit www.troyny.gov/snow-emergency

Downtown Parking

During a Snow Emergency, parking restrictions in the Central Business District (Federal Street to Ferry Street and Front Street to 7th Avenue) will remain in effect as currently posted unless otherwise notified. Additional parking restrictions may be posted for snow removal operations. Please observe all posted restrictions when parking your vehicle.

Residents currently utilizing surface parking lots are asked to relocate their vehicles to the 5th Avenue Parking Garage or State Street Parking Garage. This will allow the City to clear surface lots for Snow Emergency use.

Designated Snow Emergency Streets

The City’s designated Snow Emergency streets include:

the Boulevards (101st to 125th)

103rd (River Street to 8th Avenue)

108th Street

112th Street

116th Street

15th Street

1st Street

2nd Avenue

2nd Street

3rd Street

4th Street

5th Avenue (101st to 125th)

8th Street

Brunswick Road

Burdett Avenue

Campbell Avenue

Collins Avenue

Congress Street

Desson Avenue

Division Street

Ferry Street

Hoosick Street

Lansing Avenue

Liberty Street

North Lake Avenue

Oakwood Avenue

Pawling Avenue

Pinewoods Avenue

River Street

South Lake Avenue

Spring Avenue

Stow Avenue

Tibbits Avenue (upper and lower)

Walker Avenue

Washington Street

Winter Street

Street Numbers

Some roads in Troy have odd- and even-numbered properties on both sides of the street. Temporary signage will be posted on these streets to designate where vehicles can park.