City of Troy: Census participation lower than state and national average, mayor’s office urges residents to complete census survey

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Troy is joining the City of Cohoes and President of SUNY Schenectady, urging residents to participate in the 2020 Census. The city says the self-response rate for Troy is less than 54% and is below the state and national average.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, County Executive Steve McLaughlin, members of the Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee as well as other business and community leaders took part in a Facebook live stream on Monday urging citizens to take the time to fill out the survey.

Last week a Florida judge said the U.S. Census Bureau had to keep accepting counts through the end of October. When the coronavirus pandemic broke out the Bureau had extended the deadline to October 31. They then moved the deadline up to September 30 saying extra time was needed to complete the count by the end of the year.

To complete the 2020 Census visit the U.S. Census Bureau’s website.

U.S. Census Bureau

