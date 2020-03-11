Interactive Radar

City of Troy announces leaf pickup

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Troy says residents can get leaf bags picked up with their normal garbage collection.

Only leaves in paper bags will be accepted. Leaves in plastic bags will not be collected. The city says bags should not include sticks, dirt and other debris.

