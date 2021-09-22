City of Troy announces final household hazardous waste collection event of 2021

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Patrick Madden Wednesday announced the City of Troy will host the fourth and final household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event for 2021 on Saturday, October 30th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Troy Resource Management Facility.

The event is said to be in partnership with the Town of East Greenbush and the Town of Bethlehem, and is available free to residents of the three communities.

“In response to increased demand and feedback from Troy residents, we increased the number of HHW collection events in partnership with the towns of Bethlehem and East Greenbush. We are pleased to offer Troy residents additional opportunities to safely dispose of hazardous waste materials from their home, and I encourage Collar City families to participate in the final HHW disposal program of 2021,” said Mayor Madden.

Officials say residents wishing to participate in the program will be required to register in advance on the shared municipal website, or in-person at Troy City Hall, 433 River Street, Troy, NY 12180, Suite 5001. A comprehensive list of acceptable and non-accepted items is available at the above link.

Residents wishing to participate in the event will be required to set up an account and then input a city address, as P.O. Boxes will not be accepted as proof of residency during the registration process. To officially register, residents must fill out the form after creating an account, officials say.

Businesses located within the three participating municipalities are also able to make an appointment with the vendor, for the event day, to dispose of HHW items.

Residents that have items which aren’t listed in the “acceptable” or “not accepted” lists above, can contact the Recycling and Resource Management Department at recycling@troyny.gov, or call (518) 279-7171, to be connected with the vendor to determine if they are able to help with proper disposal, and what their fees would be for these specialized items.