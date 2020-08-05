City of Troy Accepting Applications for CARES Act Funding

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the city is taking applications for businesses and community programs that help those that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations interested in administering programs that qualify under CARES Act guidelines are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit a completed application is Monday, August 21, 2020.

In a prepared statement Patrick Madden said the following:

“Funding available under the CARES Act provides new opportunities to support our neighborhoods, vulnerable residents, and businesses impacted by COVID-19. In coordination with our federal partners and qualified community organizations, we can help support valuable youth programming, aid local businesses, establish food banks for local families, and assist our community adjust and adapt to Coronavirus.” Patrick Madden, Troy Mayor

To fill out an application follow this link

