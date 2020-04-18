City of Schenectady suspends metered parking payments

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new emergency order was given on Friday to suspend all metered parking payments in the City of Schenectady according to Mayor Gary McCarthy.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority has also waived all parking fees at 13 parking lots and the downtown parking garage.

Governor Cuomo extended all NYS Pause restrictions through May 15 earlier this week and issued an executive order for all New Yorkers to wear masks or a face covering in public where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Here is a list of City resources and contact information by department:

For medical questions about COVID-19, residents should call Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) at (518) 386-2824, option 4 (8:30am-4:30pm Monday to Friday) and after-hours at (518) 437-7878 . Additional information can be found online at www.schenectadycounty.com/publichealth.

Those under quarantine or isolation, seniors, and other at-risk individuals may call the Schenectady County COVID-19 Emergency Response Coalition at (518) 621-3536 for basic supplies and non-medical needs.

Schenectady City Hall remains closed to the public. Equipment at City parks and playgrounds also remain closed to the public. Residents may contact City Hall online, by phone, or by mail. The City's website is www.cityofschenectady.com and the main phone line for City Hall is (518) 382-5199.

. Any City department can be reached by email through the Online Department Contact Form on the City website: www.cityofschenectady.com/contact. Non-emergency issues may also be reported through the Citizen Request Tracker feature on the City website: www.cityofschenectady.com/RequestTracker.aspx

Schenectady Police Department

SPD will continue to respond to all emergencies and calls.

Members of the public are asked to refrain from going to the Police Station for the purposes filing a report. Instead, please contact non-emergency at 518-630-0911.

. Officers responding in-person may ask you to step outside to speak with the officer, if it is safe to do so.

Please let our dispatchers know if you’re experiencing any flu like symptoms at the time of your call. These include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

SPD can be reached at (518) 382-5200. You can also follow SPD on Facebook, Twitter.

Schenectady Fire Department and EMS

SFD and EMS will continue to respond to all emergencies and calls.

All SFD facilities will be closed to the public until further notice.

SFD can be reached at (518) 382-5141. You can also follow SFD on Facebook, Twitter.

Department of General Services

All curbside waste collection, yard waste, and recycling will continue as scheduled.

Playgrounds and equipment at City parks will remain closed to the public.

General Services can be reached online and by phone at (518) 382-5144.

Buildings Department

Permit applications will be accepted via email at clunn@schenectadyny.gov

Construction inspections, electrical inspections, plumbing inspections, life safety inspections, public assembly inspections, vacant building inspections, and emergency inspections will continue to occur.

The Buildings Department can be reached online and by phone at (518) 382-5050.

Water Department

The Water Department will continue to operate the wastewater treatment plant and respond to emergency situations.

The Water Department can be reached online and by phone at (518) 382-5023.

Law Department

FOIL requests and claims will continue to be processed by the Law Department.

The Law Department can be reached online and by phone at (518) 382-5073.

Bureau of Receipts (Tax Payments)

The Bureau of Receipts will continue to process tax payments and permit fees.

Property owners and members of the public are encouraged to make payments online or by mail.

Online payments can be made through the Bureau of Receipts website: www.cityofschenectady.com/185/Bureau-of-Receipts-Tax-Payments. They can be reached by phone at (518) 382-5016.



Bureau of Assessment

The Assessment Bureau will provide limited services, including the completion of the tentative assessment roll.

The City Assessor can be reached online and by phone at (518) 382-5075.

Department of Development and Planning

Applications for the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals will continue to be processed.

Development and Planning can be reached online and by phone at (518) 382-5147.

Signal Department and Utilities

Streetlight outages, temporary no parking requests, and traffic sign inquiries can be sent to nonemergencyrequests@schenectadyny.gov or reached by phone at (518) 382-5065.

For malfunctioning traffic signals, please call dispatch at (518) 630-0911.

City Clerk

For birth, death, and marriage certificates, the City Clerk’s Office can be reached online and by phone at (518) 382-5035.

