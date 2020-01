SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drivers should seek alternate routes when traveling through the Stockade section of the city Wednesday due to continued road work in the area.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Green Street between North Ferry Street and John Street along with North College Street between Union Street and Front Street in Schenectady will be closed until 6 p.m.

Carver Construction Company crews will be installing a pile across the intersection of Green Street and College Street.