City of Schenectady issues road closures while crews replace natural gas main

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The City of Schenectady Department of Utilities issued a road closure that will start Tuesday and will last about three weeks.

Signal Superintendent John Coluccio said North College Street between Union and Green Streets will be closed to all but local traffic as crews work to replace a natural gas main Monday – Friday starting Tuesday March 10.

“National Grid is continuing their natural gas main replacement project in the stockade section of the City of Schenectady with the DDS company of West Henrietta, N.Y.” Coluccio said. “Due to the narrow width of the roadway it is necessary to close the section of N. College Street as well as to restrict parking to complete the work.”

A detour will be available at Green Street during the three week replacement period, he said.

