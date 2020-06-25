City of Schenectady introduces contactless payment parking app

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced by Mayor Gary McCarthy that the City of Schenectady will introduce Passport Parking, a contactless payment mobile parking app, for on-street parking in downtown Schenectady.

Mayor McCarthy said on-street parking payments are currently suspended in the City by Local Emergency Order because of COVID-19.

“All on-street parking payments remain suspended in the City of Schenectady, however we are

encouraging residents and visitors during this time who utilize downtown parking to download the free Passport Parking app during this transition phase,” Mayor McCarthy said. “This new feature will be an element of convenience we are adding to downtown that will allow users the ability to remotely manage parking from their smart phone.”

For those who do not have the app, payments can also still be made a kiosks throughout downtown Schenectady.

Back in March it was announced by Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority that Passport Parking could be used in two downtown lots, Franklin and Liberty near City Hall and the Clinton South lot behind Proctors.

The City has reportedly partnered with Metroplex and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp. (DSIC) and will be doing a soft rollout of the Passport app with an educational period before the City resumes full parking enforcement.

“The introduction of Passport Parking is a welcome convenience for everyone who enjoys spending

time in our vibrant downtown,” said Jim Salengo, DSIC executive director. “The ability to park and

visit our many popular businesses, all while adjusting time and payments directly from your

smartphone, is another exciting enhancement to the ever-growing downtown experience.”

More information about the app will be introduced including a video on how to use the app available on the City’s website here. Users can download the free app from the App Store

(iPhone) or Google Play (Android devices).

LATEST STORIES