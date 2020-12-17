City of Saratoga Springs declares snow emergency

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Commissioner Anthony Scirocco has declared a snow emergency in the City of Saratoga Springs. The snow emergency was effective starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 and will be in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be moved to a cleared or plowed area every twelve hours.

City streets with alternate side parking are not impacted and cars should be moved in accordance with the posted guidelines.

The snow emergency declared this morning would require vehicles to first be moved by 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

“Snow accumulation is significant and creating difficult travel conditions. Removal will be a multi-day effort. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and be considerate of the DPW workforce that will be working around the clock to clear our city streets and infrastructure,” said Scirocco.

Mayor Meg Kelly also announced an emergency situation to close all non-emergency functions of city government effective at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Police, fire, and DPW snow removal operations will continue uninterrupted.

“Please stay safe and look after one another during this winter storm while we allow our DPW work force take care of city streets,” said Mayor Kelly.

City residents can report snow removal issues to the Department of Public Works by calling DPW dispatch at 518-584-3356.