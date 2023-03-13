RENSSELAER, N.Y. (News10)-An impending snowstorm is expected to hamper the efforts of city workers trying to repair an underground water main that burst around 1:30am on Monday in the area of exit 8 and Washington Avenue Extension. As News10’s Anya Tucker reports, it is not only affecting residents, but also commuters who drive through the area.

Jim Brady, commissioner of public works for the city of Rensselaer told Anya that he saw water bubbling up from the ground when he arrived on the scene around 1:30 Monday morning. Crews spent the better part of the day trying to find the source of the break. “This is a break that happened in one of the older lines that feeds basically the whole north end of the city. The line was there actually before the entrances and exits to exit 8 on I 90 and they built it around it,” said Brady. The stretch of roadway at the intersection of Washington Ave Extension and Exit 8 of I-90 is located in North Greenbush, but the water lines belong to the city of Rensselaer.

Brady sent out a message alerting residents and commercial users of city water to expect low pressure due to the water main break which Brady said was affecting most of the north end of the city. “We are working on another plan, that we can back-feed from different hydrants. They [city water users] will have reduced pressure, but they will still have water. Because this is going to take a while to dig up,” said Brady.

The work will also affect anyone who drives through the area. Another issue is an approaching snowstorm. Heavy, wet snow is expected to hamper efforts to repair the line. “It couldn’t happen at a worst time,” Brady added. He says in the meantime, motorists will want to avoid the area.