City of Rensselaer declares snow emergency

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Rensselaer has declared that a snow emergency will be in effect beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 8 p.m.

No Parking will start on the even side of the street for a 24 hour period. After 24 hours, there will be no parking on the odd side of the street. Vehicles in violation of this Local Law will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

The snow emergency will be continued until such time that the City of Rensselaer calls off the snow emergency.

The City website will have all up to date notifications and cancellations concerning this emergency.