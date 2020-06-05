City of Pittsfield to resume all parking enforcement operations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Mayor’s Office for the City of Pittsfield announced all parking enforcement operations will once again resume starting on Monday, June 8.
The announcement comes as business activities begin to resume with modified operations in accordance with the Commonwealth’s phased reopening plan.
For additional information about parking enforcement, contact the Department of Public
Services and Utilities at (413)-499-9330. For more information on phased reopening, visit
the city’s COVID-19 page here.
