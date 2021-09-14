City of Pittsfield to begin winterizing select parks

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – It was announced Tuesday that the City of Pittsfield’s Building Maintenance Department has started the annual process of winterizing selected parks throughout the city.

The Mayor’s Office says the process incudes shutting off both water and power at park facilities, including bathrooms and water sprinklers during the fall and winter seasons. Parks with athletic programs currently will be winterized in November.

As of Monday, Sept. 20, facilities will be closed at the following locations:

  • Rotary Park
  • Clapp Park
  • The Common
  • Burbank Park
  • Controy Pavilion
  • Wild Acres

For more information about the winterization process at city park facilities, contact Building Maintenance at (413) 499-9476.

