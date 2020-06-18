City of Pittsfield sees increase in structure fires, Chief says they could be avoided

News
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield had three structure fires on Wednesday, and according to the city’s fire chief all of the fires could have been avoided.

Chief Thomas Sammons said two of the structure fires were related to smoking products that were improperly disposed of and the other was an overloaded extension cord running an air conditioner.

He stressed it is important that air conditioners are plugged directly into an outlet. Sammons added most power strips and lightweight extension cords are not designed to carry the electricity that air conditioners need.

The demand by the air conditioner heats up the power strip or extension cord leading to fires.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak