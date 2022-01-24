City of Pittsfield extends invitation for proposals for American Rescue Plan funding

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield’s Invitation for Proposals for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding has been released. Mayor Linda Tyer made the announcement Monday, with members of the city’s ARPA Team present in Council Chambers.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the City of Pittsfield’s ARPA process. A tremendous amount of hard work and planning has gone into the development of this proposal to make it right for our community. I am eager and excited to finally get this application out into our community so we can support initiatives and projects that will strengthen our city across multiple sectors, ensuring that we keep moving forward in the right direction,” said Mayor Tyer.

The city received $40 million in ARPA funding in August 2021, which must be spent by December 31, 2026. “This funding provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help Pittsfield’s residents, cultural organizations and businesses recovery from the pandemic and achieve greater prosperity and resiliency in the future,” said Deanna Ruffer, the city’s Community Development Director, who along with Gina Armstrong, co-manages the ARPA application process.

ARPA funding dispensed through the Invitation for Proposals will address the following pandemic recovery need areas:

Childhood development and youth intervention

Mental health and substance abuse disorders

Disabled elderly and veterans

Community based initiatives

Cultural organizations

The city will begin accepting applications on February 28. Applications will be reviewed as received, and decisions should be made 30-45 days after submission.