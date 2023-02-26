PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency is being declared effective 7 a.m. on Monday, February 27. Residents are asked to use off-street parking until the snow emergency is lifted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

For those who cannot off-street parking, the City of Pittsfield is offering alternate side parking regulations. Between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street. Between 7 a.m. on Tuesday and 7. a.m. on Wednesday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street.

Residents in the area of downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage, which will be free of charge from Sunday night through the duration of the snow emergency. Residents are also being advised that all sidewalks and ramps abutting their properties must be cleared of snow within 24-hours of the storm’s end. Dumping snow from property onto city streets and sidewalks is considered a violation of city ordinance.