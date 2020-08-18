City of Pittsfield conducting 2020 Street Improvement Project

Road construction_211547

Several construction projects happening across the Capital Region

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield will be conducting its 2020 Street Improvement Project starting Wednesday.

The planned work schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 18: Finish pave on Winter Street, Kellogg Street, and Wood Avenue.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 19: Finish pave on Preston Avenue, Whittier Avenue, Beverly Street, and
  • Emerson Avenue.
  • Thursday, Aug. 20: Finish pave on Briggs Avenue, Weller Avenue, and Richmond Avenue.
  • Friday, Aug. 21: Curb installation on Elizabeth Street; shim pave cul-de-sac on Glenn Drive.
  • Monday, Aug. 24: Finish pave on Partridge Road, Glenn Drive, and Stephen Drive.

On-street parking will be prohibited during the work. The work schedule is reportedly subject to change based on weather conditions.

