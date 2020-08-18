City of Pittsfield conducting 2020 Street Improvement Project

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield will be conducting its 2020 Street Improvement Project starting Wednesday.
The planned work schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: Finish pave on Winter Street, Kellogg Street, and Wood Avenue.
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: Finish pave on Preston Avenue, Whittier Avenue, Beverly Street, and
- Emerson Avenue.
- Thursday, Aug. 20: Finish pave on Briggs Avenue, Weller Avenue, and Richmond Avenue.
- Friday, Aug. 21: Curb installation on Elizabeth Street; shim pave cul-de-sac on Glenn Drive.
- Monday, Aug. 24: Finish pave on Partridge Road, Glenn Drive, and Stephen Drive.
On-street parking will be prohibited during the work. The work schedule is reportedly subject to change based on weather conditions.
