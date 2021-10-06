City of Pittsfield begins search for official holiday tree

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Do you think you have the perfect tree for all to see? The City of Pittsfield is searching for the perfect tree to be displayed at Park Square as the official holiday tree and it could just come from your yard.

The City’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program is interested in hearing from the community with the following criteria:

Minimum height of approximately 30 feet

Superior shape

Ease of access to the tree for cutting

Adequate room to safely fall the tree

Ease of transporting the tree.

The City says the screening and selection of trees will take place the week of November 8, and the cutting and installation of the tree at Park Square will be scheduled shortly after the selection.

If interested, contact Becky Manship, Pittsfield’s Recreation and Special Events

Coordinator, no later than November 5 at (413) 499-9371 or via email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.