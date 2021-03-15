City of Pittsfield announces upcoming dog licensing period beginning April 1

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield announced their annual licensing period for dogs begins April 1. All dogs six months or older have to be licensed.

City officials say a dog owner must apply for a license when a puppy turns six months of age or within 30 days of getting a new dog. If the adoption or purchase happens after April, the owner has to provide the bill of sale or transfer of ownership paperwork in order to avoid late fees.

To prove ownership, one of the following is required:

Documentation from a veterinarian’s office

Adoption paperwork

Or a bill of sale with the new owner’s information.

The annual license is $10 if the animal is reportedly spayed or neutered; the fee is $20 if the animal is not spayed/neutered. Dog owners are reportedly required to disclose the name of their vet service in order to verify anti-rabies vaccination and certify the animal is spayed or neutered.

Dog licenses can be obtained by one of the following methods:

In-person visit at the City Clerk’s Office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – noon on

Tuesdays and Thursdays (or by appointment).

Tuesdays and Thursdays (or by appointment). Submit a request with a self-addressed envelope in the city’s drop box located in the back

parking lot of City Hall.

parking lot of City Hall. Complete and mail the dog license application to the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 70

Allen St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. The application is available on the City Clerk’s page on

cityofpittsfield.org.

THE CITY OF PITTSFIELD

OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

70 Allen Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Allen St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. The application is available on the City Clerk’s page on cityofpittsfield.org. THE CITY OF PITTSFIELD OFFICE OF THE MAYOR 70 Allen Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Visit the city’s online payment portal also available on the City Clerk’s page. Please

note there is a shipping and handling fee of $1 per online request.

For more information, you can contact the City Clerk’s Office at (413) 499-9361.