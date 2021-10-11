City of Pittsfield 2021 Street Improvement Project scheduled between October 12-15

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield will undergo its 2021 Street Improvement Project between October 12-15. The work schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 12: Pave top on driveway aprons Dillon and Dexter streets (residents shouldn’t park in driveways if they need to get out, as the top course needs time to set and cool).
  • Wednesday, Oct. 13: Excavation of aprons on Buel Street.
  • Thursday, Oct. 14: Excavation of remaining sidewalks on Hawthorne Avenue.
  • Friday, Oct. 15: Repave sidewalks on Hawthorne Avenue.

City officials say on-street parking will not be allowed during the work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. For the work happening Tuesday, residents whose aprons will be replaced and who will need access to their cars should park on adjacent streets to Dillon and Dexter.

