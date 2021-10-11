City of Pittsfield 2021 Street Improvement Project scheduled between October 12-15

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield will undergo its 2021 Street Improvement Project between October 12-15. The work schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Pave top on driveway aprons Dillon and Dexter streets (residents shouldn’t park in driveways if they need to get out, as the top course needs time to set and cool).

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Excavation of aprons on Buel Street.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Excavation of remaining sidewalks on Hawthorne Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 15: Repave sidewalks on Hawthorne Avenue.

City officials say on-street parking will not be allowed during the work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. For the work happening Tuesday, residents whose aprons will be replaced and who will need access to their cars should park on adjacent streets to Dillon and Dexter.