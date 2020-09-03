City of Kingston starts work on Empire State Trail

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Empire State Trail will stretch 750 miles from New York City in the south to the Canadian border in the north, from Buffalo out west to Albany. Currently, 400 miles of the trail already exists throughout the state.

Empire State Trail construction along John Street in East Kingston.

City of Kingston Mayor Steven Noble announced construction has begun on a 1.3-mile section of the Empire State Trail that will cut through the city and the Town of Ulster. Construction is expected to be finished by December.

Mayor Noble said, “we are grateful to Governor Cuomo for seeing the potential in Kingston and Ulster to bring the Empire State trail through our area.”

This section of the trail will run from the Hutton Brickyard property on North Street through to the East Kingston section along John Street. The path will then cross the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge before turning north towards Albany.

When completed at the end of 2020, the Empire State Trail is projected to be the largest multi-use trail in the nation. There will be 750 miles of pathways for walking, biking, and hiking. People will be able to enjoy historic communities and many scenic vistas.

LATEST STORIES