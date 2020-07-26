City of Hudson completes colorful Black Lives Matter mural

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Hudson finished its Black Lives Matter mural Sunday morning, showing a sense of unity among community members.

“We wanted to be as unique, we are the friendly city as they say and folks came out and did some amazing work,” Quintin Cross, co-founder of Hudson Black Lives Matter mural said.

“It’s not your typical black lives matter mural because this is where you have actual artists able to showcase their skill and also their voice” local artist Chiarra Hughes added.

Many local artists and community members expressed themselves through art to show support for the movement.

“It’s really cool because back a long time ago we used to be treated differently because of our skin color and now we are fighting for justice,” Hughes said.

