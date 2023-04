Police say the individuals go around at night and “jiggle handles” until they find an unlocked car.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Glens Falls has reportedly seen an increase in nighttime thefts from unlocked cars. Police say the individuals “jiggle handles” until they find an unlocked car, and then go through the belongings inside.

One way to prevent these incidents is to check that your vehicles are locked at night. Car owners should not keep any valuables inside their vehicles.