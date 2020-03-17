City of Glens Falls declares State of Emergency

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A state of emergency has been declared for the city of Glens Falls in response to the threat proposed by the coronavirus, Mayor Daniel Hall said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“This definitely is not a reason to panic,” Mayor Hall said. “Rather, this is a calculated step in the City’s plan to deal with Coronavirus.”

He said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, the State of Emergency was set as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

The State of Emergency is in effect until further notice.

“We are hopeful that if the federal or state government institutes measures to provide resources for struggling businesses, that the City’s State of Emergency declaration will help our impacted businesses qualify for those programs.”