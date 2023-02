COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes is hosting its Winter Carnival on Saturday, March 4, at the Van Schaick Island Pond at 155 Continental Ave. Sponsored by the City of Cohoes and the Van Schaick Island Neighborhood Watch, the event will run from noon to 3 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy horse and carriage rides, ice skating, games, and more! There will also be hot chocolate, hot dogs, and s’mores. For more information, contact Recreation Director Ed Krajewski at (518) 729-8028.