City of Cohoes Library closes temporarily

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Cohoes Library will be closed for two weeks starting at 3 p.m. March 13. The decision was made to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Library staff would like people to know that they will still be available during this time. There are also numerous online resources people can still use. Digital Materials (eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eVideos, eMusic) can be borrowed online and downloaded/streamed to personal devices and computers via the library website and related mobile app.

For help accessing online resources call the library staff at 518-235-2570 or email info@cohoespubliclibrary.org during normal operating hours.

Overdue fines for libraries’ materials will be waived during this time.

Staff says they are taking opening two weeks at a time, after two weeks they will re-evaluate the situation based on expert advice.

LATEST STORIES: