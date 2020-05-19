City of Cohoes hosting food drive Wednesday

File: This file image shows the food drive at Fort Plain . Food drives have been held throughout the Mohawk Valley, North County and Capital Region to help feed communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes will be hosting a food distribution for residents on Wednesday, May 20.

The food distribution will begin at 1 p.m. Registration is not required, anyone who is in need can show up for curb side pick up in front of the Cohoes Visitor Center at 58 Remsen Street.

