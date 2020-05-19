City of Cohoes hosting food drive Wednesday

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes will be hosting a food distribution for residents on Wednesday, May 20.
The food distribution will begin at 1 p.m. Registration is not required, anyone who is in need can show up for curb side pick up in front of the Cohoes Visitor Center at 58 Remsen Street.
LATEST STORIES
- Aides scramble to defend Trump’s use of unproven drug
- Pier 1 plans to permanently close all its stores
- Albany county coronavirus update
- Gov. Cuomo: Capital Region can begin Phase One of reopening
- Virtual music therapy program at Wildwood School helping students cope with pandemic