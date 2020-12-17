City of Cohoes declares snow emergency

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the anticipated snow storm, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler has declared a Snow Emergency in the City of Cohoes beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

The following restrictions apply:

Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. (all vehicles must be parked on the odd side of the street only)

Thursday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. through 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 (all vehicles must be parked on the even side of the street only)

Vehicles not moved to the appropriate side of the street may be subject to ticketing and towing.

Please note the City of Cohoes is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all motorists, pedestrians and community members entirely, and is kindly asking all residents to abide by the emergency parking notice. This proactive approach will assist in the ability to allow emergency personnel vehicles to proceed down narrow downtown streets with ease.

Residents that live on “one-way” streets with parking on only one side are allowed to park on the opposite side as long as it obeys with the snow emergency. The Mayor is asking all residents to pitch in and remember to shovel out fire hydrants in the vicinity of their property and please make sure your sidewalks are clear of snow and ice.