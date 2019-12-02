City of Cohoes Announces Code Blue Shelter

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the recent snow storm, Cohoes Mayor Christopher Briggs is reminding community member that the City of Cohoes has made arrangements to have a “warming station” available when needed at the Cohoes Senior Center.

The Cohoes Senior Center is set to provide temporary shelter to the homeless and residents that are without heat, hot water, and/or shelter during inclement weather. Anyone in need can head directly to the Senior Center during normal business hours (Monday – Friday 8:30am-5:00pm).

For weekends, holidays, and/or after hours, please call 911 or go directly to your nearest Fire or Police Department and they will help assist in opening the Cohoes Senior Center located at 10 Cayuga Plaza as a warming station to alleviate any potential health or safety hazards during inclement weather conditions.