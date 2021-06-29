City of Amsterdam to hold 4th of July festivities

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam invites you to celebrate the 4th of July along the wonderful waterfront for their Independence Day Fest. The event will be held on July 1 at 6 p.m. at Riverlink Park and is presented by the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department and sponsored by The Sentinel of Amsterdam.

The event will consist of the X-Squad Water Ski team taking on their first live show starting at 6 p.m. sponsored by Wal-Mart Distribution Center 6096 Johnstown New York. At 7 p.m. III Funk Ensemble will perform a unique mash-up of hip hop, neo-soul, R&B, and rock that has been compared to The Roots.

Organizers say food and drink specials will be provided throughout the evening from Astoria Landing. The night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. showcased over the Historic Erie Canal.

