City of Amsterdam receives $22.4 million for infrastructure upgrades and repairs

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City of Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa announced Friday that the city will receive $22.4 million to conduct significant repairs and upgrades to its city infrastructure.

The $22.4 million in funding will be spent on a variety of improvements and repairs throughout the city including:

A $10.6 million award will be spent on five different bridges and roads throughout the city. The bridges slated for repairs include: Route 30 over Cleveland Avenue, Route 30 ramp over Minavile Street, Route 30 over Route 67, Route 5 over Chuctununda Creek, Route 30 over Mohawk River East and West Arterial.

A $4.2 million CMAQ grant was secured for street scape, roundabouts, and sidewalk improvements throughout the city.

A two million dollar award was also received for Church Street reconstruction.

A $3.2 million grant was given for both the Pioneer Street Bridge and sidewalk along the bridge.

The city also recently applied for CMAQ funding and was given $2.4 million for lighting, crosswalks, and sidewalks throughout the city.

Mayor Villa said, “This is a significant investment in our city. The $22.4 million worth of improvements, when added with the funding from the $10 million DRI, will continue to help Amsterdam move forward and is a great illustration of the success we’ve had over the last few years.”

Work is set to being early next spring.