City of Amsterdam receives $22.4 million for infrastructure upgrades and repairs

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
city of amsterdam_1538014134696.jpg.jpg

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City of Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa announced Friday that the city will receive $22.4 million to conduct significant repairs and upgrades to its city infrastructure.

The $22.4 million in funding will be spent on a variety of improvements and repairs throughout the city including:

A $10.6 million award will be spent on five different bridges and roads throughout the city. The bridges slated for repairs include: Route 30 over Cleveland Avenue, Route 30 ramp over Minavile Street, Route 30 over Route 67, Route 5 over Chuctununda Creek, Route 30 over Mohawk River East and West Arterial.

A $4.2 million CMAQ grant was secured for street scape, roundabouts, and sidewalk improvements throughout the city.

A two million dollar award was also received for Church Street reconstruction.

A $3.2 million grant was given for both the Pioneer Street Bridge and sidewalk along the bridge.

The city also recently applied for CMAQ funding and was given $2.4 million for lighting, crosswalks, and sidewalks throughout the city.

Mayor Villa said, “This is a significant investment in our city. The $22.4 million worth of improvements, when added with the funding from the $10 million DRI, will continue to help Amsterdam move forward and is a great illustration of the success we’ve had over the last few years.”

Work is set to being early next spring.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play