City of Amsterdam names new Fire Chief

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has a new fire chief following the retirement of current chief, Michael Whitty.

Mayor Michael Cinquanti announced Anthony Agresta as the City’s new Fire Chief.

Mayor Cinquanti stated, “Anthony’s leadership skills and his passion for all aspects of the firefighting profession make him an excellent choice for the Chief’s position. I was not expecting to have to make this decision during my first month as Mayor but the truth is that Chief Agresta would have been an excellent candidate regardless of when the vacancy occurred. I am excited to work with him and look forward to doing so.”

Agresta started his career for the City of Amsterdam Fire Department in 2001 working his way up the ranks as a Firefighter, Lieutenant and currently as one of the City’s four Battalion Chiefs.

“I’m very honored for this opportunity to lead the outstanding members of the Amsterdam Fire Department. I’m grateful to Mayor Cinquanti for the appointment and looking forward to getting to work. I thank Chief Whitty for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement.” added Agresta.

Agresta’s first official day will be February 1, where he will command a staff of 33 sworn firefighters.