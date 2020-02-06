City of Amsterdam mourns the loss of local native Kirk Douglas

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is mourning the loss of local native, Kirk Douglas who died Wednesday at the age of 103.

The Mayor of Amsterdam stated that while it is sad to hear of his passing, it is also a proud day because people around the world can once again celebrate and focus on the amazing legacy he left behind.

Douglas was best known for his acting, but much more could be attributed to his resume including as a best-selling author, producer, and human rights advocate.

According to Mayor Michael Cinquanit, Douglas lived in the City of Amsterdam during his high school years and left after graduating from High School in 1934. It was said that Douglas never forgot his hometown friends and family and continued his generosity through several charitable causes and old local friends throughout the years.

“As far as I’m concerned however, his most valuable contribution to our City was the lesson and inspiration he provided to thousands upon thousands of folks who were born here. Whenever I’ve traveled around the country and been asked what my hometown is famous for, I’ve always answered that Kirk Douglas was born here. So thank you Mr. Douglas for providing me with such a great response and for representing our City with so much class these many years,” said Mayor Cinquanit. “On behalf of the citizens of Amsterdam, I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and have ordered the Flag at City Hall and the public safety building lowered to half staff in his honor. May he Rest in Peace.”

